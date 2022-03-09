GBDMA delegation visits PDMA KP

A delegation of the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) led by Director General Khalid Saleem Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with officials of GLOF 2, UNDP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) led by Director General Khalid Saleem Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with officials of GLOF 2, UNDP.

Director General of PDMA and Director Rescue 1122 KP along with senior officers of the organization were also present. DG PDMA Sharif Hussain welcomed the delegation.

On the occasion, he briefed the delegation about present endeavors of PDMA KP towards disaster resilient KP.

Officers of both Disaster Management Authorities shared their experiences regarding DRM interventions in their respective jurisdictions.

The delegation also visited PDMA Provincial Emergency Operation Center which remain active round the clock and ensure better vertical and horizontal coordination with DDMU's and NDMA and Provincial line departments respectively.

The PEOC also provides access to general public through toll free number 1700.

DG GBDMA appreciated the efforts of PDMA and said PDMA has a key role in DRM climate change adaptation.