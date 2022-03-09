UrduPoint.com

GBDMA Delegation Visits PDMA KP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 04:54 PM

GBDMA delegation visits PDMA KP

A delegation of the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) led by Director General Khalid Saleem Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with officials of GLOF 2, UNDP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) led by Director General Khalid Saleem Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with officials of GLOF 2, UNDP.

Director General of PDMA and Director Rescue 1122 KP along with senior officers of the organization were also present. DG PDMA Sharif Hussain welcomed the delegation.

On the occasion, he briefed the delegation about present endeavors of PDMA KP towards disaster resilient KP.

Officers of both Disaster Management Authorities shared their experiences regarding DRM interventions in their respective jurisdictions.

The delegation also visited PDMA Provincial Emergency Operation Center which remain active round the clock and ensure better vertical and horizontal coordination with DDMU's and NDMA and Provincial line departments respectively.

The PEOC also provides access to general public through toll free number 1700.

DG GBDMA appreciated the efforts of PDMA and said PDMA has a key role in DRM climate change adaptation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 Undp

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Ustad Pathanay Khan observed

Death anniversary of Ustad Pathanay Khan observed

35 seconds ago
 ANF recovers 240 kg drugs

ANF recovers 240 kg drugs

37 seconds ago
 Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

39 seconds ago
 Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

40 seconds ago
 Pak Vs Aus: PCB Chairman urges fans not to jump to ..

Pak Vs Aus: PCB Chairman urges fans not to jump to guns

13 minutes ago
 Polish Embassy happy to see repatriation of Pakist ..

Polish Embassy happy to see repatriation of Pakistanis from war-hit Ukraine: Env ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>