GBDMA Hands Over 590 Oxygen Cylinders To Health Department GB

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority handed over 500 oxygen cylinders to Health Department Gilgit to cope with the increased demand in district hospitals.

GBDMA was provided oxygen stock by National Disaster Management Authority during Covid-19 which has now been released to hospitals to overcome the shortage in City Hospital Gilgit and PHQ Hospital Gilgit.

In this regard, Secretary Health Gilgit Baltistan Dildar Ahmad Malik expressed his gratitude to GBDMA Director General Safdar Khan for providing the much needed support and expressed hope that the operations and other important medical procedures carried out in stock hospitals will be improved.

It will be helpful for the treatment of patients, he said.

