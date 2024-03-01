GBDMA Hands Over 590 Oxygen Cylinders To Health Department GB
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority handed over 500 oxygen cylinders to Health Department Gilgit to cope with the increased demand in district hospitals.
GBDMA was provided oxygen stock by National Disaster Management Authority during Covid-19 which has now been released to hospitals to overcome the shortage in City Hospital Gilgit and PHQ Hospital Gilgit.
In this regard, Secretary Health Gilgit Baltistan Dildar Ahmad Malik expressed his gratitude to GBDMA Director General Safdar Khan for providing the much needed support and expressed hope that the operations and other important medical procedures carried out in stock hospitals will be improved.
It will be helpful for the treatment of patients, he said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian brothers: Aneeq5 minutes ago
-
Alarming surge in Indian brutalities: 857 Kashmiris martyred since 05 August 2019 in IIOJK9 minutes ago
-
Margalla College hosts exciting Inter-Collegiate competitions9 minutes ago
-
DG stresses Civil-defense awareness, culture training to manage natural calamities9 minutes ago
-
Notorious dacoit gang busted; booty of Rs 4.8 mn recovered29 minutes ago
-
Mardan police arrest man possessing hashish, ice38 minutes ago
-
ICP strengthens security measures in Federal Capital39 minutes ago
-
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway1 hour ago
-
DC bans kite flying and imposes section 1441 hour ago
-
Process to elect NA speaker begins1 hour ago
-
English Essay Writing Competition held in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Three killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan1 hour ago