GBDMA issues detail report on Shounter incident

Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) has issued a detailed report on the Shounter incident

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) has issued a detailed report on the Shounter incident.

According to the report, the avalanche incident took place on Saturday at 4 AM. The people of Bakarwal tribe who were hit by the avalanche were coming from Kashmir towards Astor.

Eleven people were killed and 13 were injured in the incident. Out of the 11 dead, 8 bodies have been recovered and the search is on for the rest.

According to the report, out of the injured persons, 12 are in critical condition. The injured persons have been shifted to District Quarter Hospital Astor for treatment.

The FCNA's heli service has been obtained for the rescue operation.

Emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Gilgit, Astor and Skardu.