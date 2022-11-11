UrduPoint.com

GBEPA Holds Session On 'Climate Change Awareness'

Published November 11, 2022

GBEPA holds Session on 'Climate Change Awareness'

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The sessions on 'Climate Change Awareness' for students on Friday was held by Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (GBEPA) in collaboration with other partners.

The sessions were arranged at Government High school for Boys, Danyore and Government High School for Girls, Oshkhandaas.

The sessions were attended by students of 8th, 9th and 10th standards in both male and female campuses.

On the occasion officials of GBEPA said that climate change was a topic that highly influenced the young generation and it was important to understand the level of climate change awareness of younger people.

They added that environmental education promoted critical and creative thinking skills and inspired youth to become more engaged with their communities, adding that it helped them understand important of environment and provided them with the building blocks they needed to live eco-friendly and sustainable lives.

These sessions would be further conducted in all districts of Gilgit Baltistan to raise awareness about current Environmental and climate change impacts.

