GBNS Delegation Calls On Secretary Information
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A delegation of the Gilgit-Baltistan Newspapers Society (GBNS) led by its President Arshad Walimet with Secretary Information GB Dildar Ahmed Malik to discuss key issues facing the region’s newspaper industry. Held at the Secretary’s office, the meeting focused on media policy reforms, the transparent distribution of government advertisements and strategies to support the struggling press sector.
Secretary Dildar Ali Malik assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to resolving industry challenges, stating that efforts have been accelerated and necessary directives issued to concerned officials.
He praised the media’s constructive role in the region and vowed to prioritize the concerns of newspaper institutions.
Society President Arshad Wali expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the society’s commitment to working with the Information Department for the betterment of media and public discourse in Gilgit-Baltistan. Senior society members Manzoor Hussain and Imtiaz Gulab Bagoro were also in attendance.
Recent Stories
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..
BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Railways, Balochistan govt to launch “People’s Train Service”31 seconds ago
-
GBNS delegation calls on Secretary Information34 seconds ago
-
LHC dismisses plea against bird ban in airport vicinity36 seconds ago
-
DC Kohat prioritizes effective governance, public service39 seconds ago
-
Annual production plans approved for onion, garlic, chili and tomato41 seconds ago
-
ICT admin imposes ban on horns in capital11 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves allotment of 100 acres of land for SU Thatta campus11 minutes ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive launched at University of Agriculture DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
MPA Jamila Paracha visits Liaquat Memorial Hospital, Kohat21 minutes ago
-
New CTO Rawalpindi assumes charge of office21 minutes ago
-
Senior Police engage Journalists at Faisalabad Press Club, pledge better coordination21 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations21 minutes ago