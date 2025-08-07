Open Menu

GBNS Delegation Calls On Secretary Information

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A delegation of the Gilgit-Baltistan Newspapers Society (GBNS) led by its President Arshad Walimet with Secretary Information GB Dildar Ahmed Malik to discuss key issues facing the region’s newspaper industry. Held at the Secretary’s office, the meeting focused on media policy reforms, the transparent distribution of government advertisements and strategies to support the struggling press sector.

Secretary Dildar Ali Malik assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to resolving industry challenges, stating that efforts have been accelerated and necessary directives issued to concerned officials.

He praised the media’s constructive role in the region and vowed to prioritize the concerns of newspaper institutions.

Society President Arshad Wali expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the society’s commitment to working with the Information Department for the betterment of media and public discourse in Gilgit-Baltistan. Senior society members Manzoor Hussain and Imtiaz Gulab Bagoro were also in attendance.

