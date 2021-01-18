UrduPoint.com
GBPWD Hands Over Gilgit-Chitral Road To NHA

Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:59 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Public Works Department (GBPWD) has handed over Gilgit-Chitral road to NHA here on Monday.

In this regard a function was held at NHA regional office Gilgit in which Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmed, Minister for Information and Planning Fatehullah, General Manager NHA Gilgit-Baltistan Mehboob Wali Khan, Member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nawaz Khan Naji, Secretary Information and DG Rescue-1122 Fida Hussain and other senior political and social figures participated.

Briefing the participants, General Manager NHA Mehboob Wali Khan said that Ghezer Shandor road would be completed soon within a year. He said that the road from Dasu to Raikot would be repaired soon so that the people could travel easily and the distance could be covered in less time.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate paid tribute to those who have maintained Ghezer Road till date despite limited resources.

Addressing the function, Provincial Minister for Information and Planning and Development Fatehullah Khan said that under the Prime minister Imran Khan's vision, Gilgit-Baltistan would also be on the path of development and various mega projects costing Rs 25-30 billion would be approved by the federation.

He said the amount will be spent on tourism, health, power sector. He said that previous governments have drowned the fleet of the area, it will take time to improve the situation.

Addressing the function, Member Assembly Nawaz Khan Naji said that the government should name this highway as Hindu Kush Highway and this road should be further widened.

Later Deputy Speaker Assembly and Provincial Minister for Information Planning and Development Fatehullah Khan and Member Assembly Nawaz Khan Naji and General Manager NHA Mehboob Wali Khan cut the ribbon and inaugurated the project.

