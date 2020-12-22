GBRSP, BF joins hands for GB development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Rulral Support Program (GBRSP) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with BF Technologies for initiating development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Under the agreement both the organizations would jointly initiate development project and work on policies for improving living standard of people of Gilgit Baltistan.

They would impart eCommerce training to the area through conducting series of workshops to facilitate people.

On the occasion GBRSP official Abdul Latef talking to media said Pakistan was in dire need of a revived economy for promoting growth opportunities equally for both men and women enabling them to generate income.

He said they hoped that the collaboration would be competent enough to eliminate poverty and generate e-jobs through optimizing technical skills.