UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GBRSP, BF Joins Hands For GB Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:34 PM

GBRSP, BF joins hands for GB development

Gilgit Baltistan Rulral Support Program (GBRSP) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with BF Technologies for initiating development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Rulral Support Program (GBRSP) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with BF Technologies for initiating development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Under the agreement both the organizations would jointly initiate development project and work on policies for improving living standard of people of Gilgit Baltistan.

They would impart eCommerce training to the area through conducting series of workshops to facilitate people.

On the occasion GBRSP official Abdul Latef talking to media said Pakistan was in dire need of a revived economy for promoting growth opportunities equally for both men and women enabling them to generate income.

He said they hoped that the collaboration would be competent enough to eliminate poverty and generate e-jobs through optimizing technical skills.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan Women Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Turkey rescues 26 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

54 seconds ago

Italy Expects New US Administration to Do More to ..

57 seconds ago

Peshawar-Dera motorway project to uplift southern ..

59 seconds ago

Russia Registers 28,776 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

1 minute ago

Cutlery export increases 23.72% in five months

8 minutes ago

S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant ga ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.