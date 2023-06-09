UrduPoint.com

GB's Budget Has Increased To 51 Billion In Federal Budget 2023-24; CS GB

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Friday said that the regular budget of Gilgit Baltistan has increased to Rs. 51 billion in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which was a significant rise from last year's Rs. 47 billion, representing an increase of approximately 8.5 percent

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Friday said that the regular budget of Gilgit Baltistan has increased to Rs. 51 billion in the Federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which was a significant rise from last year's Rs. 47 billion, representing an increase of approximately 8.5 percent.

He said additionally, the development budget has seen a substantial increase, adding that it had risen to Rs. 28.5 billion compared to last year's Rs. 24 billion, reflecting a remarkable increase.

The Chief Secretary said the enhanced budgetary allocation would enable GB government to undertake more ambitious projects and initiatives for the benefit of our region.

