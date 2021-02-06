(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Raja Zakaria Maqpoon here on Saturday said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan love with Pakistani forces too much and always ready to sacrifice for their homeland.

He said that the people here could never think of treason adding that any kind of insult against Pak forces would be unbearable. He said that the Pak Army has made immense sacrifices for the security and development of the country.

He further stated that we have to acknowledge the sacrifices of the Pak army, some people want to fulfill their nefarious agenda by chanting slogans against the army, the land of martyrs of Baltistan.

He said that administration, army and the people were on the same page and India's conspiracy would never succeed.

He said that India has made a vicious attempt to ignite fire here many times before but it has always failed.

He said that the zealous people of Gilgit-Baltistan would follow in the footsteps of their forefathers and stand by the side of Pakistan Army to protect the country's borders.

He said that we will be a leaden wall to thwart all the conspiracies against us.