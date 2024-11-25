ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam said that the development and prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan was a top priority of the Federal Government and progress work on all announced projects by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently would be started very soon.

Talking to the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan in a meeting here on Monday, the minister said that to maintain the law and order situation in GB, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) would be established very soon.

The minister underlined that the incumbent regime was committed to launching mega projects for the promotion of tourism and speeding up the local mobility of the citizens.

Federal Secretary Waseem Ajmal was also present in the meeting.

CM GB thanked the Federal Minister for taking a personal interest in the development of GB.