GB's Welfare Govt's Top Priority: Amjad Khan Niazi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader MNA Amjad Khan Niazi Tuesday said that government would carry out massive development work at Gilgit Baltistan (GB) for welfare of its people, who trusted on PTI and its manifesto.

"Victory of PTI from Gilgit Baltitan shows that its people have complete confidence in the public friendly policies of the government in the center," the Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Mianwali maintained while talking to APP.

Referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement rallies, he said negotiation was only solution of all the problems faced by the people of country.

The MNA Amjad Khan Niazi urged all the political parties to show flexibility and sit with the government for resolution of public issues as opposition had very important role in continuity of democratic process in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

