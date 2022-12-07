UrduPoint.com

GBTechive, Partners Start Training Session For 34 Newly Hired Tech-Fellows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 07:43 PM

GBTechive, partners start training session for 34 newly hired Tech-Fellows

GBTechive and partners started training session for the 34 newly hired Tech-Fellows to connect 34 higher secondary schools of Gilgit-Baltistan with modern learning methods, equip schools with latest technology through LMS blended solution with central cloud based server.

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :GBTechive and partners started training session for the 34 newly hired Tech-Fellows to connect 34 higher secondary schools of Gilgit-Baltistan with modern learning methods, equip schools with latest technology through LMS blended solution with central cloud based server. � A two-week long training was started on Wednesday at Government Boys High school No. 1 Gilgit.

The Department of education has awarded the project to a consortium led by GBTechive � a technology company based in Gilgit along with other partner institutions i.e., Dilyab Technologies and Tele Taaleem through a competitive process.�� The project has hired thirty-four Tech-Fellows for the implementation of the program in selected schools.

The project will also equip schools with solar power backup, blended learning technologies and setting up digitally powered classrooms in selected schools in ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. With LED screens, tablets, Chromebooks and a specially designed LMS, the methods will bring drastic changes and prepare the region for future tech challenges.

This solution will be networked to an onsite server which will be preloaded with educational content delivered by the technology partners. For the first time in Pakistan, each lab will also have a technology fellow who will be trained on the LMS usage and will incorporate the digital content in the daily lessons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Company Gilgit Baltistan Government

Recent Stories

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

52 minutes ago
 National Voters Day observed in Sargodha

National Voters Day observed in Sargodha

1 minute ago
 Germany, Poland Agree on Deployment of Air Defense ..

Germany, Poland Agree on Deployment of Air Defense Systems Near Ukrainian Border ..

1 minute ago
 Hydropower best solution to energy crisis: Dareshk ..

Hydropower best solution to energy crisis: Dareshk

1 minute ago
 National Voters Day observed in Shaheed Benaziraba ..

National Voters Day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

1 minute ago
 Efforts on to align agricultural research with wor ..

Efforts on to align agricultural research with world standards: Dr Fauzia Yusuf ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.