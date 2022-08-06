UrduPoint.com

GBWMC Starts Cleanliness Drive For Muharran Ul Haram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2022 | 01:00 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :GB Waste Management Company has started its special cleanliness campaign for Muharram ul Haram besides deploying sanitary workers.

A press note issued from WMC Gilgit said that a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been devised for Muharram and Ashura day, while the holidays of all the staff of GBWMC had been cancelled on Muharram 9 and 10th. All Imambarga, procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned, the waste containers were also emptied.

In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas,read press note.

An additional point had been set up at various points of the city for regularly carrying out the cleanliness work until the conclusion of Ashura's day processions. two control rooms had also been operated at Gilgit i.e GBWMC head office and City Office for monitoring on going field operations.

Today on Friday DMOs along with supervisors carried out cleanliness activity at Zulfiqar Abad Riaz road Jutial and Nagral to Qazalbash Muhallah.

