GC Girls Hostel Named After Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:48 PM

GC girls hostel named after Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah

The girls hostel of Government College University (GCU) has been named after Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The girls hostel of Government College University (GCU) has been named after Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah.

A notification in this regard was issued on Thursday with the approval of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi. A boys hostel of the GCU was also named after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah recently.

Old Ravians and the female students have appreciated the decision.

