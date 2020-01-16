GC Girls Hostel Named After Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The girls hostel of Government College University (GCU) has been named after Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah.
A notification in this regard was issued on Thursday with the approval of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi. A boys hostel of the GCU was also named after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah recently.
Old Ravians and the female students have appreciated the decision.
