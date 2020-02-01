UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G&C Pakistan Will Become A Reality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:14 PM

G&C Pakistan will become a reality

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood said the vision of Prime Minister Green and Clean (G&C) Pakistan would become a reality

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood said the vision of Prime Minister Green and Clean (G&C) Pakistan would become a reality.

She said every Pakistani would have to participate in the dream of green and clean Pakistan to become reality so that our coming generation will watch prominent changes in their lives.

Addressing a review meeting in connection with Green and Clean Drive here on Saturday the Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has expressed this hope that in champion drive of green and clean Pakistan; Sargodha division would not second to none, adding that in this respect every department must realize its responsibility.

Commissioner has stressed the citizens that for making clean their Mohallas, Streets, home and shopping centers they would not through dirt and garbage outside and every individual look after a tree after planting it.

Dr. Farah Masood said district government has imposed section 144, now no one can through dirt, construction debris and garbage of animals in the streets.

She said for this purpose the city has been divided into SEVEN sector adding she would conduct surprise visit by the next week.

The commissioner has directed the PHA for strictly acting upon the SOPs of Green and Clean drive and ordered for arranging drinking water, shadowy trees, benches and construction of toilets in the parks.

While she also directed to remove all unnecessary boards, banners and penflexes from the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Water Visit Farah Sargodha All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan names 16-player squad for Rawalpindi Test ..

1 minute ago

US bars foreigners who recently visited China

1 minute ago

Failed witnesses vote paves way for acquittal in T ..

1 minute ago

UK leaves the European Union

1 minute ago

Matters with its own hands? Moonis Elahi

22 minutes ago

Locust attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contained, cro ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.