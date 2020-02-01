G&C Pakistan will become a reality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood said the vision of Prime Minister Green and Clean (G&C) Pakistan would become a reality.

She said every Pakistani would have to participate in the dream of green and clean Pakistan to become reality so that our coming generation will watch prominent changes in their lives.

Addressing a review meeting in connection with Green and Clean Drive here on Saturday the Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has expressed this hope that in champion drive of green and clean Pakistan; Sargodha division would not second to none, adding that in this respect every department must realize its responsibility.

Commissioner has stressed the citizens that for making clean their Mohallas, Streets, home and shopping centers they would not through dirt and garbage outside and every individual look after a tree after planting it.

Dr. Farah Masood said district government has imposed section 144, now no one can through dirt, construction debris and garbage of animals in the streets.

She said for this purpose the city has been divided into SEVEN sector adding she would conduct surprise visit by the next week.

The commissioner has directed the PHA for strictly acting upon the SOPs of Green and Clean drive and ordered for arranging drinking water, shadowy trees, benches and construction of toilets in the parks.

While she also directed to remove all unnecessary boards, banners and penflexes from the city.