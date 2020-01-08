GC plays vital role in promotion of culture: Vice Chancellor

Government College University (GC) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi Wednesday said that the GC has played a vital role in promotion of culture and literature of Punjab and overall socio-economic development of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Government College University (GC) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi Wednesday said that the GC has played a vital role in promotion of culture and literature of Punjab and overall socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Prof Zaidi was addressing a ceremony held here at the GCU in the honor of delegates of the International Conference titled 'The Punjab History and Culture'.

The ceremony was attended by eminent writers, academicians and vice chancellors of different universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad (QUI) VC Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali, who was also the Chairman of Vice Chancellors Committee, remarked that the desired results could not be achieved in the higher education sector without effective engagement of students on campuses and devising student-centric policies.

He also acknowledged that the GCU was one of most prestigious and historical institution of Pakistan.

Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS) National Coordinator Murtaza Noor emphasized strengthening collaboration across universities in promoting campus-based student activities.

The members of Nazir Ahmed Music Society presented various folk Punjabi songs at the ceremony.

Later, souvenirs were presented to GC VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, QUI VC Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali, LCWU VC Dr Bushra Mirza and Murtaza Noor.