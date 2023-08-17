Open Menu

GC University Announces 2 Year English Access Micro Scholarship Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 10:10 PM

GC University announces 2 year English Access Micro scholarship Program

Government College University Hyderabad has announced admissions under the two-year English Access Micro scholarship Program for children from low-income families with the support of the US Embassy Islamabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Government College University Hyderabad has announced admissions under the two-year English Access Micro scholarship Program for children from low-income families with the support of the US Embassy Islamabad.

According to the announcement, boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 16 years can apply for this program. The classes of this course will be held from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The last date for submission of applications is fixed on 23rd August and interviews will be held on 28.

Related Topics

Islamabad Hyderabad August From Government

Recent Stories

SDHR organises training programme on visionary lea ..

SDHR organises training programme on visionary leadership

11 minutes ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partners ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mon ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Indonesia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Indonesia on Independence Day

41 minutes ago
 Parliamentary committee to decide interim CM of Ba ..

Parliamentary committee to decide interim CM of Balochistan

41 minutes ago
 MC Orangi Town inspects park

MC Orangi Town inspects park

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Abdullah, Ibrahim, Nauman, Ahmad victor ..

Pakistan's Abdullah, Ibrahim, Nauman, Ahmad victorious in Asian Jr Individual Sq ..

41 minutes ago
UNECO organizes two-day workshop on safeguarding i ..

UNECO organizes two-day workshop on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage

41 minutes ago
 Book "Landmarks of Pakistan" by German artist laun ..

Book "Landmarks of Pakistan" by German artist launched

41 minutes ago
 SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electri ..

SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity

56 minutes ago
 Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Phys ..

Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Physical remand

55 minutes ago
 Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises conce ..

Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises concerns: Wali Muhammad

47 minutes ago
 ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan