GC University announces 2 year English Access Micro scholarship Program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Government College University Hyderabad has announced admissions under the two-year English Access Micro scholarship Program for children from low-income families with the support of the US Embassy Islamabad.

According to the announcement, boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 16 years can apply for this program. The classes of this course will be held from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The last date for submission of applications is fixed on 23rd August and interviews will be held on 28.