GC University Board conducts interviews for appointments of Associate, Assistant Professors

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The first meeting of the Selection board of Government College University Hyderabad was held here on Monday with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zareef in the Chair.

According to the University spokesman, the Selection Board comprising senior faculty from different universities conducted interviews for the candidates for appointment as Associate and Assistant Professors as well as other vacant posts of GC University Hyderabad.

The senior members of the Selection Board highly appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zareef for convening a meeting of the Board for appointment of vacant posts of the University, the spokesman said.