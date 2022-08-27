GC University conducts faculty professional competency enhancement workshop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :In the first Phase of the Faculty Professional Competency Enhancement (FPCE), a three days interactive workshop was started here at Government College University Hyderabad (GCUH).

According to university spokesman, the workshop had been organized by the Directorate of the Professional Development, (GCUH) with an aim to develop andragogical skills and disposition blend with application of academic concepts related to classroom management, SMART assessment and integration of modern technologies in teaching with an awareness of dynamics of teaching profession.

The Vice Chancellor GC University, Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif informed "FPCE, which will be implemented in phases, is aimed at enhancing the overall capacity of the teaching staff through interactive approaches for professional development." She said that continuous professional development of human resource was one of the top priorities of the varsity for assuring quality andpursuing excellence in teaching, learning and administration at GCUniversity Hyderabad.