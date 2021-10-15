GC University conducts faculty training programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Government College University Hyderabad in collaboration with Higher education Commission Sindh conducted 20 days training programme for the faculty.

Speaking as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the programme on Friday, the Vice Chancellor GC University Dr.

Tayyaba Zarif said that such programmes are essential to provide opportunity to faculty learn and enhance skills which are useful for effective functioning of management.

She said that the programme was a replication of skills based faculty development programme of Sindh Higher Education Commission, which benefited the trainees.

The training programme was aimed to empower staff with essential IT and Computing Skills so that they could meet the challenges of modern world, she added. The Vice Chancellor also distributed certificates among participants.