GC University Hold Seminar On Shah Latif’s Poetry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 10:44 PM
A seminar titled “The Meaning of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s Poetry in the Era of Artificial Intelligence” was organized under the auspices of the Department of Sindhi, GC University Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A seminar titled “The Meaning of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s Poetry in the Era of Artificial Intelligence” was organized under the auspices of the Department of Sindhi, GC University Hyderabad.
The speakers said in their speeches that Latif Sai’s thought is free from the constraints of time and era, his poetry will always be a source of light and guidance for humanity.
In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain said that Shah Latif is not only a poet of Sindh but also of the whole world.
He said that his poetry contains a universal message for humanity.
The Vice Chancellor further said that valuable knowledge has been gained from the academic discussions held in this seminar and answers have emerged to many questions.
He said that Latif Sain is the sun of Sindhi poetry whose light is spreading all over the world, and it is an honor for the university that such a seminar was organized to promote Shah’s thought.
Director of the Institute of Language Engineering, Amar Fayyaz Barro, said that the present era has turned man into a machine; at such a time, it is inevitable to popularize Latif’s poetry.
He said that his institute has created “Bhatai Pedia”, through which Shah’s magazine is now available on
the internet in 230 languages of the world
Renowned writer Professor Shabnam Gul said that Latif has presented Jogi as a symbol of knowledge.
He stressed that it is mandatory for us to read Latif in the era of AI, because it is synonymous with self-realization and keeping our values alive.
Director of the Institute of Sindhology, Dr Fayyaz Latif, said that Latif Sain is a poet who changes society.
According to him, Bhittai's poetry is a mirror of society and also shows the way to change.
Latif is a poet who removes bitterness from hearts and shows the path to success, which is equally important in the era of AI.
Chairman of the Sindhi Department, Dr Ehsan Danish, said that Latif's poetry has meaning in every era, it can never be old.
He said that Shah Latif had said centuries ago, "Do not be deprived, but become an expert," and today's era is also the era of expertise; therefore, Latif should be called a poet of the past, present and future.
The seminar began with the wai of famous ragi Saeed Samej. Later, students Ushak Ali Burro, Sahar Rind and Shoaib Khan delivered speeches on Shah Latif's thoughts and philosophy.
The program was directed by Parvez Ali Baghiyo and Kainat Chandio.
Recent Stories
Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar
Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel
Govt committed to provide justice at doorsteps: Saba Sadiq
GC University hold seminar on Shah Latif’s poetry
KP Govt decides to monitor ongoing uplift projects on daily basis
Sindh decides to start trails for 35th National Games across province
Commissioner directs actions against sale of adulterated milk in Karachi
Peshawar to host Pakistan Business Summit on October 2
Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel strengthens security measures in Kohat visit
Beautification work at Liaquat Bagh in full swing
Security forces apprehend 4 terrorists disguised in women’s attire in Khuzdar
Security Forces kill 13 terrorists in two separate operations in Balochistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar3 minutes ago
-
Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel3 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide justice at doorsteps: Saba Sadiq40 seconds ago
-
GC University hold seminar on Shah Latif’s poetry42 seconds ago
-
KP Govt decides to monitor ongoing uplift projects on daily basis43 seconds ago
-
Sindh decides to start trails for 35th National Games across province46 seconds ago
-
Commissioner directs actions against sale of adulterated milk in Karachi49 seconds ago
-
Peshawar to host Pakistan Business Summit on October 23 minutes ago
-
Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel strengthens security measures in Kohat visit5 minutes ago
-
Beautification work at Liaquat Bagh in full swing5 minutes ago
-
Security forces apprehend 4 terrorists disguised in women’s attire in Khuzdar5 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 13 terrorists in two separate operations in Balochistan5 minutes ago