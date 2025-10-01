GC University hold seminar on Shah Latif’s poetry

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A seminar titled “The Meaning of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s Poetry in the Era of Artificial Intelligence” was organized under the auspices of the Department of Sindhi, GC University Hyderabad.

The speakers said in their speeches that Latif Sai’s thought is free from the constraints of time and era, his poetry will always be a source of light and guidance for humanity.

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain said that Shah Latif is not only a poet of Sindh but also of the whole world.

He said that his poetry contains a universal message for humanity.

The Vice Chancellor further said that valuable knowledge has been gained from the academic discussions held in this seminar and answers have emerged to many questions.

He said that Latif Sain is the sun of Sindhi poetry whose light is spreading all over the world, and it is an honor for the university that such a seminar was organized to promote Shah’s thought.

Director of the Institute of Language Engineering, Amar Fayyaz Barro, said that the present era has turned man into a machine; at such a time, it is inevitable to popularize Latif’s poetry.

He said that his institute has created “Bhatai Pedia”, through which Shah’s magazine is now available on

the internet in 230 languages of the world

Renowned writer Professor Shabnam Gul said that Latif has presented Jogi as a symbol of knowledge.

He stressed that it is mandatory for us to read Latif in the era of AI, because it is synonymous with self-realization and keeping our values alive.

Director of the Institute of Sindhology, Dr Fayyaz Latif, said that Latif Sain is a poet who changes society.

According to him, Bhittai's poetry is a mirror of society and also shows the way to change.

Latif is a poet who removes bitterness from hearts and shows the path to success, which is equally important in the era of AI.

Chairman of the Sindhi Department, Dr Ehsan Danish, said that Latif's poetry has meaning in every era, it can never be old.

He said that Shah Latif had said centuries ago, "Do not be deprived, but become an expert," and today's era is also the era of expertise; therefore, Latif should be called a poet of the past, present and future.

The seminar began with the wai of famous ragi Saeed Samej. Later, students Ushak Ali Burro, Sahar Rind and Shoaib Khan delivered speeches on Shah Latif's thoughts and philosophy.

The program was directed by Parvez Ali Baghiyo and Kainat Chandio.