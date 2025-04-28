Open Menu

April 28, 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) GC University Hyderabad on Monday organized a seminar and protest rally, lead by Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali Arain, Vice Chancellor, to condemn India's unilateral actions concerning the Indus Waters Treaty.

The event, attended by a large number of students, faculty members, and university officials, emphasized the historical significance of the treaty, its current challenges, and the grave implications for Pakistan. It underscored Pakistanâ€™s legal and moral stance on the issue and called for urgent international attention.

The seminar, titled "Indus Waters Treaty: Legacy, Importance, Current Scenario and Implications," featured an insightful keynote address by Dr. Shahnawaz Mangi, Associate Professor of Political Science Department.

Discussions focused on the 1960 treaty brokered by the World Bank, its pivotal role in maintaining regional peace, and the potential consequences of India's recent unilateral moves.

Speaking at the seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali Arain strongly condemned India's actions, terming them a blatant violation of international law and established agreements.¨"We cannot compromise on the Indus Waters Treaty — it is our lifeline," He asserted.

"India, while claiming to be the world's largest democracy, is consistently violating international norms, UN resolutions, and the fundamental rights of nations. Their attempts to unilaterally alter the agreed mechanisms of water distribution are autocratic in nature and threaten regional stability. We hope that a solution will be reached soon, as war benefits no one.

Pakistan will continue to defend its rights vigorously and further strengthen its position."

Dr. Arain emphasized that the water issue is not just political but a matter of survival for millions of Pakistanis. "India's unilateral decision- is water terrorism, which Pakistan will never accept. We will raise our voice at every platform to safeguard our rights under the treaty," He said.

Under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, a large rally was staged from the university's Academic Block to the Main Gate, with passionate slogans being raised against India's actions.

Participants carried banners bearing messages such as "Water is Our Right," "Stop Violating International Laws," and "No to Indian Hegemony on Water, "India's Water Terrorism: Unacceptable!", "Respect International Treaties!", "Water for Life, Not for Politics!" And "Save Indus, Save Pakistan!"

Students expressed deep concern over India's aggressive stance, warning of disastrous consequences for South Asian peace. "We stand united with the nation to protect our rivers and our future," said one participant.

University officials urged the international community, particularly the United Nations and the World Bank, to take urgent notice and press India to honor its treaty obligations.

They reiterated that Pakistan would continue to assert its rights through diplomatic, legal, and public avenues.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by the GCUH community to remain vigilant and proactive in defending Pakistan's precious water resources.

