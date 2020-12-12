GC University Hyderabad conduct pre-entry test for admissions in different disciplines

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Around seven hundred candidates appeared in pre-entry test which was conducted on Saturday by the management of newly established Government College University Hyderabad for admission to 230 seats in different disciplines.

The university management had formed various committees which made arrangements of conducting pre-entry tests under strict standard operating procedures against COVID-19. The candidates appeared in the test for admissions in second 4-Year B.S. Programme in disciplines of English, Education, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Zoology, Botany and Computer Sciences. Out of 320 seats, the university management has reserved 40 seats in each discipline.

The Vice Chancellor Government College University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh visited the examination blocks, each for 25 candidates where he reviewed the arrangements and expressed his satisfaction over the performance of teaching and non-teaching staff.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister of Sindh Universities and Boards Department Nisar Ahmed Khuhro also visited the university on Saturday and inaugurated the transport facility introduced by the management to facilitate the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that the provincial government has fulfilled another commitment of establishing the first ever public university in Hyderabad city. The government is making all out efforts to bring the Government College University Hyderabad at par of international higher learning institutions, he said and added that academic and research activities will be promoted with the objective to produce men of caliber from this university.

He said that promotion of education in the top most priority of the provincial government and it is the reason that 14 universities have been established in private sector in different parts of the province besides upgrading Sindh Madrasa-tul-Islam Karachi and Government College Hyderabad to the level of universities.

Among others, Members Syndicate Abdul Rehman Rajput, Zahid Bhurgari, Afzal Gujjar and Prof. Saleem Mughal were also present on the occasion.