GC University Hyderabad Observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) GC University Hyderabad observed “Youm-e-Tashakur” on Friday, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directive. The day was marked to honour the bravery of the Armed Forces and the supreme sacrifices of the Shuhada, celebrating the victory of Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos with national spirit.
A flag hoisting ceremony was held at 9:30 AM at the University Monument. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali Arain graced the occasion, joined by faculty members, administrative staff, and a large number of students.
Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of national unity, gratitude, and remembering the sacrifices that uphold the country's sovereignty.
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ceremony held to honor Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on Youm-e-Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving day observed at Civil Defence Office6 minutes ago
-
AIOU commemorates 'Thanks-giving Day': pays tributes to Pak armed forces6 minutes ago
-
21-gun salute marks Thanksgiving Day Celebrations in honour of Armed Forces’ victory6 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry in process of formulating National Housing Policy 20256 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to mark ‘Thanksgiving Day’ in Tank6 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad Observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”6 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakkur: Flag hoisting ceremony held at DC South office to honor national unity and sacrifi ..6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor hoists national flag on Youm e Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
SCCI honors Pakistan Air Force, pays tribute to “Falcons of Sargodha”6 minutes ago
-
Seminar calls for EU’s role for just settlement of Kashmir issue16 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed nationwide to honour armed forces26 minutes ago