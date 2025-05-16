Open Menu

GC University Hyderabad Observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) GC University Hyderabad observed “Youm-e-Tashakur” on Friday, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directive. The day was marked to honour the bravery of the Armed Forces and the supreme sacrifices of the Shuhada, celebrating the victory of Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos with national spirit.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at 9:30 AM at the University Monument. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali Arain graced the occasion, joined by faculty members, administrative staff, and a large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of national unity, gratitude, and remembering the sacrifices that uphold the country's sovereignty.

