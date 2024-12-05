GC University Hyderabad Organized Talent Festival 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The GC University Hyderabad's Talent Festival 2024 is currently underway, featuring a two-day scientific exhibition that showcases innovative projects by students.
Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zareef inaugurated the exhibition and reviewed the projects.
The mayor praised the students' efforts, saying their projects can provide solutions to global environmental challenges and benefit the city and the country.
The festival features projects on solar energy systems, town planning, drip irrigation, artificial intelligence, computer technology, business ideas, and more.
The students have demonstrated their skills and innovative ideas, showcasing their potential to contribute to the country's development.
Speaking on the occasion VC Prof Dr.Tayyaba Zareef said that university is committed to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among its students.
She emphasized that the university aims to provide a platform for students to showcase their talents and innovative ideas.
The festival will continue for two days, featuring various programs and activities that promote innovation and creativity among students.
