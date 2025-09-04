GC University Hyderabad Organizes Milad-un-Nabi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) GC University Hyderabad organized a Milad-un-Nabi gathering as part of the Ashra Rehmat-ul-Alameen activities.
The event was attended by students, and faculty members in a spirit of reverence and devotion.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain graced the occasion and highlighted the importance of following the teachings and Seerat-un-Nabi in everyday life.
He emphasized that the message of the Holy Prophet serves as a beacon of guidance for humanity, promoting peace, tolerance, and harmony.
The participants recited naats and shed light on the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad .The event concluded with prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country and the Muslim Ummah.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA Faisalabad ensures potable supply to flood victims in Chiniot: Sohail Cheema4 minutes ago
-
Palestine, a matter not just of one nation or region but of entire humanity: Sardar Yousaf4 minutes ago
-
Senate body discusses bills related to CSS quota for Balochistan, women rights & others14 minutes ago
-
FIA dismisses five officials over poor investigations, misconduct14 minutes ago
-
Evacuation underway amid rising flood, 47795 people shifted to safer places: Sharjeel Memon14 minutes ago
-
IESCO on high alert to ensure power supply during possible rains, flooding34 minutes ago
-
Rana Mubashir distributes Rs 70 mlm relief cheques among cloudburst victims34 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi reiterates unwavering support for Palestine at PUC’s ‘Palestine Wants Peace’ conferenc ..34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan vow to deepen ties in trade, climate & regional stability44 minutes ago
-
Palestinian Supreme Judge lauds Pakistan’s unwavering support, reaffirms commitment to defend Al-A ..44 minutes ago
-
GC university Hyderabad organizes Milad-un-Nabi44 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive strategy, better drainage system to help reduce flood related losses: Musadik44 minutes ago