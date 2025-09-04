GC university Hyderabad organizes Milad-un-Nabi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) GC University Hyderabad organized a Milad-un-Nabi gathering as part of the Ashra Rehmat-ul-Alameen activities.

The event was attended by students, and faculty members in a spirit of reverence and devotion.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain graced the occasion and highlighted the importance of following the teachings and Seerat-un-Nabi in everyday life.

He emphasized that the message of the Holy Prophet serves as a beacon of guidance for humanity, promoting peace, tolerance, and harmony.

The participants recited naats and shed light on the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad .The event concluded with prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country and the Muslim Ummah.