Open Menu

GC University Hyderabad Organizes Milad-un-Nabi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 10:10 PM

GC university Hyderabad organizes Milad-un-Nabi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) GC University Hyderabad organized a Milad-un-Nabi gathering as part of the Ashra Rehmat-ul-Alameen activities.

The event was attended by students, and faculty members in a spirit of reverence and devotion.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain graced the occasion and highlighted the importance of following the teachings and Seerat-un-Nabi in everyday life.

He emphasized that the message of the Holy Prophet serves as a beacon of guidance for humanity, promoting peace, tolerance, and harmony.

The participants recited naats and shed light on the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad .The event concluded with prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country and the Muslim Ummah.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

4 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

5 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

5 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

7 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

9 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

12 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

14 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan