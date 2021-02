GC University Hyderabad to organize National Seerat Conference

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Department of Islamic Studies Government College University Hyderabad in collaboration with Islamic Academic Forum Sindh is organizing National Seerat Conference here at varsity's auditorium on February 25, 2021.

According to announcement here on Tuesday, the conference is being organized under the theme of "Role of economic system in the light of Seerat Tayyaba (SAW) in strengthening Riasat-e-Madina".

Besides host university, the scholars from International Islamic University Islamabad, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, University of Khaiber Pakhtunkhwa, Quetta University, University of Sindh Jamshoro, Federal urdu University Karachi, Karachi University, Hamdard University Karachi, N.

E.D. University Karachi, High Tech Taxila University KPK, Punjab University Lahore, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Jamia Binnoria Aa-Aalmia Karachi, Jamia Al-Rasheed Karachi and difference colleges of Sindh will read out their research papers on the topic.