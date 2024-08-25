GC University Hyderabad to remain closed on Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Government College University Hyderabad will remain closed on Monday, 26th August 2024 on account of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A),

According to a circular issued on Sunday, the GC University will remain closed on account of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) however, security and other staff will remain on duty as per the duty plan, accordingly.