GC University Student Clinches First Position In "All Sindh Speech Competition"

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 07:28 PM

A student of Government College University Hyderabad has bagged the first position in the "All Sindh Speech Competition" organized by the Provincial Higher Education Commission

According to the spokesperson, a speech competition on behalf of HEC Sindh was hosted by Government College University in which Arisha, a student of the university won the first position.

The title of the speech contest was 'Women's Leading Role for Peace and Social Development'.

Mehran University student Abdul Ghaffar Dars was awarded second position, Muhammad Fawad, a student of Sufi University, Bhitshah was awarded third position and Danial Ayub, a student of LUMHS Jamshoro, bagged the fourth position in the competition.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif announced a scholarship for Arisha, a position holder student of GC University Hyderabad, for her education till graduation.

