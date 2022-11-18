UrduPoint.com

GC Varsity Finalizes Arrangement To Conduct Pre-entry Test For Admissions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The management of Government College (GC) University Hyderabad has finalized all arrangements to conduct pre-entry test for admissions in all different disciplines.

According to Director Admissions, the test will be conducted on November 20 at the main campus for which different committees of senior teachers have been formed.

Besides issuing online admit cards to candidates, the university management has set up a helpline desk for guiding the candidates and their parents, he informed and advised the candidates to appear for the test at 8.30 am sharp and avoid bringing cellular phones or any other device along with them.

