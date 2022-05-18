UrduPoint.com

GC VC Puts Future Plans To Students

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 07:18 PM

GC VC puts future plans to students

GC University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi explained his initiatives and development plans to students at the first "State of the University" address in one of the oldest universities in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :GC University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi explained his initiatives and development plans to students at the first "State of the University" address in one of the oldest universities in Pakistan.

Addressing the first of its kind meeting with students at Bukhari Auditorium here on Wednesday, the vice chancellor revealed that they were going to spend Rs 50 million in the next fiscal year to upgrade student services and facilities. "We're going to establish a high-tech central science laboratory, a central computer lab and fitness centre from the budget besides improving sanitary facilities on the campus," he added.

Prof Zaidi said solar power panels would be installed to power the main campus with clean solar energy, adding that the solar power project with a public-private partnership would not only reduce 50 per cent electricity cost of the university, but it would also help in the reduction of environmental pollution.

He also revealed that the university had received Rs 100 million from the government for buses to run as a shuttle between the new and main campuses of the university.

He also shared details of academic and admission reforms introduced under the administration.

To reduce gap between students and the university administration, the address was followed by a "Town Hall meeting" where students asked questions from the vice chancellor about different policies and future plans regarding services and facilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Budget Student From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead in Khuzdar

Couple shot dead in Khuzdar

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs FIA to consult journa ..

Islamabad High Court directs FIA to consult journalists' bodies on media related ..

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan Urges NATO Allies to Respect Turkey's Secu ..

Erdogan Urges NATO Allies to Respect Turkey's Security Concerns

3 minutes ago
 Minor girl dies, four injured in Mach Road mishap

Minor girl dies, four injured in Mach Road mishap

3 minutes ago
 Efforts must be expedited to develop climate resil ..

Efforts must be expedited to develop climate resilient varieties: UAF VC

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar admin retrieves encroached land in gravey ..

Peshawar admin retrieves encroached land in graveyard

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.