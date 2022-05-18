GC VC puts future plans to students

GC University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi explained his initiatives and development plans to students at the first "State of the University" address in one of the oldest universities in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :GC University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi explained his initiatives and development plans to students at the first "State of the University" address in one of the oldest universities in Pakistan.

Addressing the first of its kind meeting with students at Bukhari Auditorium here on Wednesday, the vice chancellor revealed that they were going to spend Rs 50 million in the next fiscal year to upgrade student services and facilities. "We're going to establish a high-tech central science laboratory, a central computer lab and fitness centre from the budget besides improving sanitary facilities on the campus," he added.

Prof Zaidi said solar power panels would be installed to power the main campus with clean solar energy, adding that the solar power project with a public-private partnership would not only reduce 50 per cent electricity cost of the university, but it would also help in the reduction of environmental pollution.

He also revealed that the university had received Rs 100 million from the government for buses to run as a shuttle between the new and main campuses of the university.

He also shared details of academic and admission reforms introduced under the administration.

To reduce gap between students and the university administration, the address was followed by a "Town Hall meeting" where students asked questions from the vice chancellor about different policies and future plans regarding services and facilities.