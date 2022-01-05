GCC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad today

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-5th, 2022) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf is arriving Islamabad today (Wednesday) on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the visit, he will hold delegation-level talks with the Foreign Minister and also meet the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue and Prime Minister’s Advisor for Commerce and Investment.

The visit offers the two sides an opportunity to review mutual cooperation and take steps to foster enhanced collaboration in diverse fields.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and the GCC enjoy long-standing cordial relations.