GCC Secretary General to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf will hold delegation-level talks with the Foreign Minister besides his meetings with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue and Prime Minister’s Advisor for Commerce and Investment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf, is visiting Pakistan on Wednesday on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the visit, the GCC Secretary General will hold delegation-level talks with the Foreign Minister. He will also meet the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, and Prime Minister’s Advisor for Commerce and Investment.

The visit offers the two sides an opportunity to review mutual cooperation and take steps to foster enhanced collaboration in diverse fields, with a renewed focus on trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC Member States.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and the GCC enjoy long-standing cordial relations.

He said Pakistan’s relations with the Member States of the GCC are rooted firmly in shared faith, values and culture. He said the visit of the Secretary General is expected to further broaden and diversify avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and the GCC.