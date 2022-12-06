GCCI delegation calls on Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office here on Tuesday.

The CM announced the linking of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and said that the residents of Gujranwala would get immense convenience by having a communication link with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. It would be easy for the industrialists to take their products to other cities, he said and announced that other cities would also be linked with the motorway. He noted that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway was planned in the previous tenure. "Gujranwala is my own city, and I will visit it soon", he said.

The problems of Gujranwala people would be resolved on a priority basis.

The government would also review the establishment of a new industrial estate for industrialists of Gujranwala, he added.

The delegation offered a partnership with the Punjab government for the project and said that they were ready for financial support. "We are grateful to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the announcement of linking Gujranwala with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The GCCI delegation comprised GCCI President Ali Ashraf, former presidents- Faisal Ayub, Umar Ashraf Mughal, and office bearers- Malik Zaheerul Haq, Sheikh Irfan Sohail, Anwar Aslamand others.

MPAs Kh Dawood Soleimani and Umar Farooq were also present.