UrduPoint.com

GCCI Delegation Calls On Punjab CM

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

GCCI delegation calls on Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office here on Tuesday.

The CM announced the linking of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and said that the residents of Gujranwala would get immense convenience by having a communication link with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. It would be easy for the industrialists to take their products to other cities, he said and announced that other cities would also be linked with the motorway. He noted that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway was planned in the previous tenure. "Gujranwala is my own city, and I will visit it soon", he said.

The problems of Gujranwala people would be resolved on a priority basis.

The government would also review the establishment of a new industrial estate for industrialists of Gujranwala, he added.

The delegation offered a partnership with the Punjab government for the project and said that they were ready for financial support. "We are grateful to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the announcement of linking Gujranwala with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The GCCI delegation comprised GCCI President Ali Ashraf, former presidents- Faisal Ayub, Umar Ashraf Mughal, and office bearers- Malik Zaheerul Haq, Sheikh Irfan Sohail, Anwar Aslamand others.

MPAs Kh Dawood Soleimani and Umar Farooq were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Motorway Visit Gujranwala Chamber Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.