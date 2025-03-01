Open Menu

GCCI Opens Women’s Enclave For Female Entrepreneurs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM

GCCI opens women’s enclave for female entrepreneurs

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has inaugurated a women’s enclave, providing multiple services under one roof, including police reporting, cybercrime complaints (FIA), a women’s ombudsman office, legal aid, and a driving school with modern simulators.

Speaking at the inauguration, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema termed the initiative a significant step towards women’s empowerment. He announced the launch of a female police patrol unit, comprising 12 trained lady constables, with six motorcycles gifted by GCCI for enhanced security in shopping areas.

The enclave also offers NADRA services, an FBR counter, Punjab Job Portal access, and Excise and Taxation Department facilities for GCCI members. Cheema highlighted that in 2024, law enforcement recovered Rs. 1 billion and arrested 950 criminal gangs, including 104 international offenders.

GCCI officials reiterated their commitment to supporting women and business communities through continued initiatives.

