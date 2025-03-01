GCCI Opens Women’s Enclave For Female Entrepreneurs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has inaugurated a women’s enclave, providing multiple services under one roof, including police reporting, cybercrime complaints (FIA), a women’s ombudsman office, legal aid, and a driving school with modern simulators.
Speaking at the inauguration, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema termed the initiative a significant step towards women’s empowerment. He announced the launch of a female police patrol unit, comprising 12 trained lady constables, with six motorcycles gifted by GCCI for enhanced security in shopping areas.
The enclave also offers NADRA services, an FBR counter, Punjab Job Portal access, and Excise and Taxation Department facilities for GCCI members. Cheema highlighted that in 2024, law enforcement recovered Rs. 1 billion and arrested 950 criminal gangs, including 104 international offenders.
GCCI officials reiterated their commitment to supporting women and business communities through continued initiatives.
Recent Stories
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LGH surgeons perform successful Laparoscopic Nephrectomy on patient6 minutes ago
-
DPM , Danish FM discuss bilateral ties6 minutes ago
-
GCCI opens women’s enclave for female entrepreneurs6 minutes ago
-
CM announces Rs100,000 each cash prize for 4 champs6 minutes ago
-
Students visit Rawalpindi Police Lines, get briefing on organisation6 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 responded to over 180,000 emergencies last month16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt announces working hours during Ramadan-202516 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over police investigation35 minutes ago
-
Over 307,000 people benefit from Ramazan bazaars in 24 hours46 minutes ago
-
Drug pushers sentenced 14 years in prison56 minutes ago
-
16 stolen motorcycles recovered, thief arrested56 minutes ago
-
Painting, calligraphy, speech competition celebrates Chinese New Year56 minutes ago