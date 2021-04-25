UrduPoint.com
GCCI To Set Up Vaccination Counter For Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 10:10 PM

GCCI to set up vaccination counter for members

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :President Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Omar Ashraf Mughal has said that a counter was being set up in the chamber for anti-coronavirus vaccination of the members.

He expressed these views here on Sunday while addressing the GCCI members.

He hopped that the process of vaccination of the members of the chamber would start soon.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Civil Hospital Gujranwala Dr Fazlur Rehman, Vice President Sheikh Qaiser Amin of Jammu, members of the Working Committee, former presidents Akhlaq Ahmed Butt, Haji Muhammad Shakeel, Saeed Ahmed Taj, Mian Omar Saleem and a large number of members of the business community were also present on this occasion.

Dr Fazlur Rehman said that highly educated specialist doctors in every department of the hospital were engaged in providing medical treatment and medical facilities to the people. He also appreciated the business community for providing assistance in different departments of hospitals.

More Stories From Pakistan

