GCISC 2-day Media Workshop "Climate Extremes Health Impacts" to be held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Global Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC) was going to hold a two-day media training workshop on "Climate Extremes with Emphasis on Health Impacts" from October 4-5 here to apprise media, policy makers and experts on recent climate developments and data.

The GCISC, in collaboration with regional partners, was working on a project titled "Towards Robust Projections of Climatic Extremes and Adaptation Plans over South Asia" which was funded by the Asia Pacific Network for Global Change Research (APN), Japan. Besides Pakistan, the project involved Bangladesh, China, Nepal, the United States, Japan, Brazil, and Korea who provide technical expertise and data.

A GCISC official told APP that the main aim of this project was to create high-resolution regional and local future climate extremes data for impact, adaptation, and vulnerability studies in South Asian countries, as well as to equip students with the necessary training.

"Under this project, one part is to provide a platform for sharing knowledge and capacity building of students and scientists over extreme events and their impacts." The scientific findings on climate extremes would be communicated to policymakers, government organizations, media, the public, and various stakeholders through reports, presentations, workshops, and media training, he added.

In this context, the GCISC intended to hold a Media Training Workshop titled "Climate Extremes with Emphasis on Health Impacts" with the aim to minimize the gap between climate change, health, and media professionals and bring them on one platform to understand their limitations and technicalities by exchanging experiences and capacity building.

