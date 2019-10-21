UrduPoint.com
GCMS Holds Award Ceremony; Swabi Zone Grabs First Position In Qiraat Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Government College of Management Sciences (GCMS) here Monday in collaboration with Directorate of Commerce Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held ceremony of excellence performance award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Government College of Management Sciences (GCMS) here Monday in collaboration with Directorate of Commerce education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held ceremony of excellence performance award.

The ceremony among other was attended by Chairman Technical board Prof. Hidayatullah and Director General Commerce Education Prof. Muhammad Nadeem.

During the ceremony, commendable certificates and souvenirs were distributed among position holders of technical diploma-2019 from all government's colleges across the province.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Abad Girls High school district Swabi grabbed first three positions in Qiraat during inter-district qiraat and naat competition of government girls schools. The first position in naat competition clinched by Govt. Girls High School Topi.

