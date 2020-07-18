GCU academic council amends exam, admission rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The 23rd meeting of the Government College University (GCU) academic council, held here on Saturday at the university's meeting room, approved amendments to the university's examination and admission rules and existing courses of various academic programmes.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, the vice chancellor of Government College Women University Sialkot, Prof Emeritus Dr Khalid Hamid Sheikh, distinguished Professor Dr Zaheeruddin Khan, Prof Dr Rafi M Chaudhry, chair-in-CASP, Dr Muhammad Zakaullah, member, faculty deans and other members of the council, says a press release.

The academic council approved the new course of "Translation of the Holy Quran" to be taught to all Muslim students at BA/BSc (Hons) level, while non-Muslim students would be taught a subject of ethical teachings of world religions.

Deliberating upon the agenda item of online teaching, the council approved the new assessment policy for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the light of online teaching due to COVID-19. It approved the methods and requirements for 'open-book' and 'open-internet' examinations.

It granted permission to intermediate pre-medical students to apply for admissions to the BS in Computer Science programme with the condition to qualify the two deficiency courses of Mathematics after admissions, each comprising three credit hours.

The academic council members set maximum duration for the completion of Hons degree to six years. However, it authorised that in exceptional cases, an extension of one more year may be granted, with recommendation of the board of studies of the department concerned and approval of convener/ affiliated institutions.

The council also approved amendments to general criteria for qualifying a semester, marks for practical examinations, attendance criteria and summer-semester and degree requirements.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi appreciated the support of academic and administrative staff for implementation of reforms for development of the university. He said the newly formed Directorate of IT and teachers were working, but it was very hard for successful and smooth commencement of online classes within a very short time span.