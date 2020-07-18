UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCU Academic Council Amends Exam, Admission Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

GCU academic council amends exam, admission rules

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The 23rd meeting of the Government College University (GCU) academic council, held here on Saturday at the university's meeting room, approved amendments to the university's examination and admission rules and existing courses of various academic programmes.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, the vice chancellor of Government College Women University Sialkot, Prof Emeritus Dr Khalid Hamid Sheikh, distinguished Professor Dr Zaheeruddin Khan, Prof Dr Rafi M Chaudhry, chair-in-CASP, Dr Muhammad Zakaullah, member, faculty deans and other members of the council, says a press release.

The academic council approved the new course of "Translation of the Holy Quran" to be taught to all Muslim students at BA/BSc (Hons) level, while non-Muslim students would be taught a subject of ethical teachings of world religions.

Deliberating upon the agenda item of online teaching, the council approved the new assessment policy for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the light of online teaching due to COVID-19. It approved the methods and requirements for 'open-book' and 'open-internet' examinations.

It granted permission to intermediate pre-medical students to apply for admissions to the BS in Computer Science programme with the condition to qualify the two deficiency courses of Mathematics after admissions, each comprising three credit hours.

The academic council members set maximum duration for the completion of Hons degree to six years. However, it authorised that in exceptional cases, an extension of one more year may be granted, with recommendation of the board of studies of the department concerned and approval of convener/ affiliated institutions.

The council also approved amendments to general criteria for qualifying a semester, marks for practical examinations, attendance criteria and summer-semester and degree requirements.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi appreciated the support of academic and administrative staff for implementation of reforms for development of the university. He said the newly formed Directorate of IT and teachers were working, but it was very hard for successful and smooth commencement of online classes within a very short time span.

Related Topics

World May GCU Government College Women University Sialkot Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Karachi Police arrest six terrorists from western ..

10 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

Rupee depreciates against US dollar in interbank a ..

49 minutes ago

Brumbies deal Waratahs cruel blow with late Super ..

10 minutes ago

District administration to set up four cattle mark ..

11 minutes ago

DRAP approves 7 per cent increase in prices of ess ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.