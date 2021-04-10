UrduPoint.com
GCU Accepts 235 To The Last Class Of MA/MSc

Sat 10th April 2021

GCU accepts 235 to the last class of MA/MSc

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has admitted 235 students to the last class of MA/MSc in nine disciplines including Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Political Scienc.

A virtual orientation ceremony was held here on Friday for these newly admitted scholars where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi talked in detail about the glorious traditions of the college (now university) since its inception in 1864.

GCU faculty deans Prof. Dr. Ahmad Adan and Prof. Dr Raiz Ahmad were also present. This is the last batch of MA/MSc programme which is discontinued by the University under the Higher education Commission (HEC) guidelines.

"For the last 157 years, we have pursued, nurtured and celebrated excellence in a wide variety of disciplines," Prof. Zaidi said.

The Vice Chancellor said it was an honour that Allama Mohammad Iqbal, was an alumnus of GCU, and proud that two Nobel laureates, Har Gobind Khorana and Abdus Salam, were also amongst their past colleagues.

"Our Ravians, young and old, have been contributing strongly to the shaping and development of Pakistan," Prof. Zaidi said.

The Vice Chancellor told the newly-admitted students that they had become part of GCU in very testing times due to COVID-19. He welcomed the students hoping that GCU would be able to resume its traditional method of on-campus teaching soon.

Controller of Examinations Muhammad Shahzad briefed the new class about their academic Calendar and examinations rules, while Chief Librarian Muhammad Naeem pledged to make available all the library resources digitally during the lock-down.

Chief Proctor Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim and Adviser Student Affairs Siddique Awan also addressed the orientation ceremony.

