GCU all main awards at All Pakistan Music Conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Nazir Ahmad Music Society (NAMS) of the Government College University (GCU) on Monday won All Pakistan Music Conference (APMC) with overall nine distinctions and also lifted the prestigious Syed Wajid Ali Trophy.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, while congratulating the winning team said, "It's a great achievement for the Ravians as we have set a new record by winning the 48-year-old running team trophy for the tenth time. No other institution has done it better in the history of APMC." Besides lifting the prestigious trophy, the GCU team also secured nine positions in various music competitions at the conference.

GCU student Wajid Mukhtar secured the first position and the prestigious Roshan Aara Award in classical singing contest. Zahid Hashmi, Aqib Nouman Ali and Saul Arif won the gold medals in Semi-Classical, Folk and Percussion competitions, while Kazim Rizvi and Arjumand Shahzeb were awarded silver medals.

GCU students Abdullah Faheem, Azka Rafique and Gohar Iqbal secured the bronze medals at the All Pakistan Music Conference.