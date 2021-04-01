UrduPoint.com
GCU Alumni Donates Rs1 Mln To Endowment Fund

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :An alumni of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore has initiated a perpetual scholarship, in the name of his teacher, with a donation of over one million rupees to the University's Endowment Fund Trust (EFT).

An overseas Pakistani and old Ravian, Danyal Barkat Syed, donated one million rupees to GCU-EFT to initiate the golden scholarship in memory of his mentor and teacher Muhammad Asghar, saying that "he wanted to say thank you to his teacher for making him capable of facing and solving challenges of life and also making him better human beings."`Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said: "He has set a golden example for all Old Ravians to follow." The vice chancellor said that the total donation of Danyal Barkat to GCU-EFT stood at Rs 1,100,000.

