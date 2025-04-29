GCU alumni’s film on women’s rights and police contributions screened

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Film Study Circle at Government College University (GCU), Lahore, organized the screening of the short film Chiilaar, directed and produced by Fine Arts alumni Minahil and Amaar, at the Youth Development Center.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Omer Chaudhry and Mr. Athar Ismail Amjad, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura and President of the Old Ravians Union (ORU).

The film highlights women’s rights and the role of the Punjab Police, promoting the message “Police Awam Sath Sath” and showcasing the police’s contribution to societal development.

Addressing the screening ceremony, speakers emphasized the power of film and documentaries in raising awareness about social issues. They encouraged the Fine Arts Department to continue producing impactful visual content that reflects and uplifts community values.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Omer Chaudhry stressed the importance of using visual storytelling to spotlight social challenges. Mr. Athar Ismail Amjad commended the alumni, Film Study Circle, and organising team for their efforts in socially relevant storytelling and appreciated the film’s focus on the constructive role of the police.