GCU Alumni’s Film On Women’s Rights And Police Contributions Screened
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Film Study Circle at Government College University (GCU), Lahore, organized the screening of the short film Chiilaar, directed and produced by Fine Arts alumni Minahil and Amaar, at the Youth Development Center.
The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Omer Chaudhry and Mr. Athar Ismail Amjad, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura and President of the Old Ravians Union (ORU).
The film highlights women’s rights and the role of the Punjab Police, promoting the message “Police Awam Sath Sath” and showcasing the police’s contribution to societal development.
Addressing the screening ceremony, speakers emphasized the power of film and documentaries in raising awareness about social issues. They encouraged the Fine Arts Department to continue producing impactful visual content that reflects and uplifts community values.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Omer Chaudhry stressed the importance of using visual storytelling to spotlight social challenges. Mr. Athar Ismail Amjad commended the alumni, Film Study Circle, and organising team for their efforts in socially relevant storytelling and appreciated the film’s focus on the constructive role of the police.
Recent Stories
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Director NIPS calls on President IIUI51 seconds ago
-
Old Ravian donates $52,500 to GCU54 seconds ago
-
PFA, FAO join hands to advance nutrition, food safety55 seconds ago
-
KMU hosts awareness seminar on Indian Water Aggression and Drug Abuse59 seconds ago
-
4 drug dealers arrested with 3.5 kg charas1 minute ago
-
UAJK organizes rally against India’s war hysteria1 minute ago
-
X-ray machine for TB patients installed in LMH1 minute ago
-
University of Gujrat hosts quiz competition1 minute ago
-
GCU alumni’s film on women’s rights and police contributions screened11 minutes ago
-
DC visits exam center11 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for investigation officers held11 minutes ago
-
GCWUF holds rally to express solidarity with Pak army11 minutes ago