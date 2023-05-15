UrduPoint.com

GCU Approves Establishment Of Syed Babar Ali Department Of Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

GCU approves establishment of Syed Babar Ali Department of Education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Government College University Lahore's board of studies has approved the establishment of the Syed Babar Ali Department of Education.

This prestigious institution will offer a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including B.Ed. Hons, MPhil in Education, and B.Ed. in Special Education, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The Board of Studies meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi conducted thorough deliberations and unanimously agreed to name the Department after Syed Babar Ali. Syed Babar Ali, an esteemed alumnus, renowned educationist, and philanthropist, has made significant contributions to the education, health, and social welfare sectors.

The Board of Studies meeting was attended by external and internal subject experts including Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, the Acting Vice Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Education of Allama Iqbal Open University; Dr. Sumbal Tahir from the Department of Education of Virtual University; Prof. Dr. Tariq Mahmood Ch of University of the Punjab; and Prof.

Dr. Sajjad Khan, Rubina Murtaza and Dr. Shaukat Ali from GCU Lahore.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi emphasized the decision's objective of enhancing the quality of education in Pakistan through innovative teaching methods and research in the field. He expressed his confidence that the establishment of the Syed Babar Ali Department of Education would mark the beginning of a new era in teacher education. Our institution is dedicated to providing students with exceptional education and training, equipping them for successful careers in the education sector.

The department's degree programs would offer students a comprehensive education in teaching and learning theories, complemented by practical experiences in real-world educational settings.

Recognizing the increasing demand for skilled educators in society, the Vice Chancellor affirmed the institution's commitment to providing necessary resources and opportunities to meet this need. The establishment of this department aims to nurture a new generation of educators capable of making significant contributions to the field of education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Nasir Babar Ali GCU Sunday From

Recent Stories

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

31 minutes ago
 Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in inv ..

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in investments up to 2045: OPEC Secr ..

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

3 hours ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

3 hours ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.