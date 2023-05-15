GCU approves establishment of Syed Babar Ali Department of Education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Government College University Lahore's board of studies has approved the establishment of the Syed Babar Ali Department of Education.

This prestigious institution will offer a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including B.Ed. Hons, MPhil in Education, and B.Ed. in Special Education, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The Board of Studies meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi conducted thorough deliberations and unanimously agreed to name the Department after Syed Babar Ali. Syed Babar Ali, an esteemed alumnus, renowned educationist, and philanthropist, has made significant contributions to the education, health, and social welfare sectors.

The Board of Studies meeting was attended by external and internal subject experts including Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, the Acting Vice Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Education of Allama Iqbal Open University; Dr. Sumbal Tahir from the Department of Education of Virtual University; Prof. Dr. Tariq Mahmood Ch of University of the Punjab; and Prof.

Dr. Sajjad Khan, Rubina Murtaza and Dr. Shaukat Ali from GCU Lahore.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi emphasized the decision's objective of enhancing the quality of education in Pakistan through innovative teaching methods and research in the field. He expressed his confidence that the establishment of the Syed Babar Ali Department of Education would mark the beginning of a new era in teacher education. Our institution is dedicated to providing students with exceptional education and training, equipping them for successful careers in the education sector.

The department's degree programs would offer students a comprehensive education in teaching and learning theories, complemented by practical experiences in real-world educational settings.

Recognizing the increasing demand for skilled educators in society, the Vice Chancellor affirmed the institution's commitment to providing necessary resources and opportunities to meet this need. The establishment of this department aims to nurture a new generation of educators capable of making significant contributions to the field of education.