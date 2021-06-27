UrduPoint.com
GCU Budget Of Rs. 2.1 Bln Approved

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

GCU budget of Rs. 2.1 bln approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Finance and Planning Committee has recommended a budget of Rs. 2.135 billion for the Government College University (GCU) Lahore for the financial year 2021-22.

The 29th meeting of committee was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi which appreciated the raise in scholarships to Rs.105.552 million for the deserving students, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Higher education Department, Punjab Additional Secretary (Universities) Manzar Javed Ali, Finance Department Deputy Secretary Muhammad Arifh Khan Niazi and GCU Dean Prof. Dr. Raiz Ahmad were also present.

GCU Treasurer Abid Shahzad Aslam presented the agenda.

The meeting was informed by the VC that the University had managed to convert deficit into surplus of rupees three million for the first time since 2013-14.

The committee also reviewed and recommended amendments in financial, medical and affiliation rules of the University.

The Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) recommended the creation of posts to make the new campus of the university operational, while increase in per lecture remuneration for the visiting faculty and thesis evaluation rates for external examiners were also approved.

The committee appreciated the efforts made by the VC and the financial team to streamlining the cash-flows and drastic decrease in budget deficit.

The recommendation of the F&PC would be placed before the syndicate for the final approval.

