GCU campus to be inaugurated in Chiniot this month: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that GC University campus will be inaugurated in Chiniot this month to provide quality education to people.

Addressing the 8th convocation of FAST University Chiniot-Faisalabad Campus on Sunday, he said that quality education was prerequisite for progress and prosperity. "Therefore, the government is concentrating on the provision of quality education to materialize the dream of national progress and prosperity," he added.

He said that Pakistan was bestowed with huge resources. "There is immense potential in the country due to which Pakistan remained ahead of India for 40 years in national progress. Now a temporary break occurred in national development but this issue would be resolved very soon," he added.

He said that national unity was imperative for development of the country. “We should end our personal vendetta and prefer to national interests”, he added.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage as more than 100 million people were living near or below the poverty line. However, the government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif will overcome this issue by promoting quality education and providing this facility at doorsteps of the masses, he added.

Qaiser Sheikh said that China focused on education and made progress rapidly. "So we should also concentrate to equip our youths with quality education and latest trend of business. There is a lot of potential in our youths and pace of national development could gain momentum if our youths are provided skills and work facilities," he added.

He also announced a cash prize of Rs.100,000 to each boys and girls who won gold medals in the 8th convocation of FAST University Chiniot-Faisalabad Campus.

Bashir Jan Muhammad, Chancellor Institute of Business Management/Chairman Westbury Group of Companies (Dalda Foods), said that technical education was imperative for national development in addition to overcoming the issue of poverty and joblessness.

He advised the students to gain skills and adopt entrepreneurial mindset for becoming job providers instead of job seekers.

Some 369 students were conferred degrees while 7 students were decorated with gold medals in the convocation.

Rector Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Maroof, Campus Director Prof Dr Shehzad Sarfraz and a large number of faculty members and university students were also present.