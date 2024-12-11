GCU Celebrates World Mountain Day
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Hiking and Mountaineering Club (HMC) of Government College University (GCU), Lahore, celebrated World Mountain Day with a pledge to uphold the values of conservation and adventure.
The event's chief guest was Colonel (r) Sajid Basir Sheikh, a distinguished alumnus and former president of the Hiking and Mountaineering Club during 1961-62.
GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali also graced the occasion, emphasizing the importance of extracurricular activities in student life.
The ceremony commenced with musical performances,while Colonel (R) Sajid Basir Sheikh and the club’s advisor, Syed Yasir Usman cut the cake.
Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali said that GCU was renowned not only for academic excellence but also for fostering well-rounded personalities through extracurricular opportunities. “Activities like hiking and mountaineering enhance students’ physical and mental capacities," he said.
The HMC was one of the oldest student clubs at GCU Lahore, established to guide and train students to embrace challenges and adventures while exploring and appreciating the wonders of nature.
The event concluded with the national anthem and a pledge to protect the environment, leaving participants inspired to uphold the values of conservation and adventure.
