GCU conducts its first online PhD viva voce

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) ::In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Government College University (GCU) Lahore arranged its first online viva voce of a PhD candidate of Political Science Department, who completed her research on the topic related to Sunni minorities in Iran.

An external examiner, Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, the dean, Faculty of Behavioral & Social Sciences at the Punjab University Lahore, conducted the viva voce of Sadia Rafiq through Skype, while another examiner, Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Chaudhry, the former dean of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, was present in person at the GCU campus.

Sadia Rafiq did her research under the supervision of GCU Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, while standard operating procedures (SOPs), prescribed by the government regarding social distancing, were strictly observed during the oral examination.

Later, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi presented the PhD notification to Dr Sadia Rafiq, and said that the unusual situation due to Covid-19 posed additional challenges to all communities and the university had to adopt innovative ways to tackle the challenges.

Dean Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt and Controller Examinations Shahzad Ahmad were also present.