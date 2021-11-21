UrduPoint.com

GCU Conducts Pre-entry Test For Admissions In 10 Disciplines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 09:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The process of conducting pre-entry test for admissions in 10 disciplines of Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad was held here at the varsity on Sunday.

A total of 1250 male as well as female candidates appeared for admissions in 400 seats of 10 disciplines.

The Vice Chancellor GC university Hyderabad Prof Tayaba Zareef and senior faculty members visited the pre-entry test centre organized at university's cricket ground and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for the candidates.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Admissions Muhammad Idress Shar said 2600 candidates had applied for the admissions,of them 1250 were appeared in the entrance test.

He said 60% male and 40% female candidates had appeared in the 90 minutes duration test which consisted of 100 MCQs.

The District administration and the Police have extended complete cooperation for conducting of pre-entry test, Shar said.

