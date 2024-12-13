GCU, CSA sign MoU to promote academic, professional collaboration

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between Government College University (GCU) Lahore and the Civil Services Academy (CSA) to promote academic and professional collaboration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between Government College University (GCU) Lahore and the Civil Services Academy (CSA) to promote academic and professional collaboration.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor of GCU, and Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Director General of CSA, at a ceremony held at the CSA in Lahore. The partnership focuses on areas such as science and technology, arts, archival studies, and languages.

The MoU also aims to enhance Urdu proficiency and communication skills among probationary officers and to integrate sports sciences into their training to foster teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving abilities.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali termed the accord a significant milestone for both institutions, emphasizing that the collaboration would leverage the academic and cultural strengths of GCU and CSA to advance the professional training of probationary officers.

“Our senior faculty will visit the CSA to deliver lectures, and we look forward to hosting their faculty on our campus as well,” he added.

CSA Director General Farhan Aziz Khawaja highlighted the diverse scope of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration encompasses education, sports, and the holistic development of probationary officers and students alike. Initiatives such as faculty exchanges and integrated training programs will blend the core strengths of both institutions.”

The event was attended by senior faculty members from both institutions. GCU’s Dean of the Faculty of Islamic and Oriental Learning, Prof. Sultan Shah, and the Director of Academic Planning and External Links were also present.